DA welcomes introduction of sign language in schools

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the introduction of sign language as a National Senior Certificate subject.

Nationally, nine schools will be sitting for these exams and sign language is now officially offered from grade one to 12.

The DA's Western Cape spokesperson on Social Development, Lorraine Botha, says sign language specialists from the provincial Education Department have helped make this possible.

“This offers a platform for those with hearing disabilities to also be recognised as a fundamental part of the South African culture and society.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)