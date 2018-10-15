DA welcomes introduction of sign language in schools
The DA's Western Cape spokesperson on Social Development, Lorraine Botha, says sign language specialists from the provincial Education Department have helped make this possible.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the introduction of sign language as a National Senior Certificate subject.
Nationally, nine schools will be sitting for these exams and sign language is now officially offered from grade one to 12.
The DA's Western Cape spokesperson on Social Development, Lorraine Botha, says sign language specialists from the provincial Education Department have helped make this possible.
“This offers a platform for those with hearing disabilities to also be recognised as a fundamental part of the South African culture and society.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Vhavenda king: I will return VBS money if illegality proven
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding tonight
-
Gauteng residents warned to brace for another weekend of rain
-
DA reports Floyd Shivambu to ethics committee over alleged link to VBS scandal
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops
-
Ramaphosa denies being forewarned about VBS Bank saga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.