DA: Campaign over illegal immigration not meant to flare-up xenophobic tensions

The party has revealed it will focus on illegal immigration ahead of elections next year.

FILE: Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga speaks to the media. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its campaign focusing on undocumented migrants in Gauteng is not meant to stir up xenophobic violence.

The party has revealed it will focus on illegal immigration ahead of elections next year.

Gauteng will be a hotly contested province with the party’s provincial premier candidate Solly Msimanga confirming the issue is important to potential voters.

The DA has done its own research to identify issues that are important to the electorate in Gauteng and it seems illegal immigration has come out tops.

Msimanga plans to use this issue to campaign for votes as he explains the DA’s plans to secure the country’s borders.

But he does admit this is a sensitive issue that may flare up tensions.

“We are not asking for a flare-up of violence or attacks on foreign nationals, we are saying the ANC government must own up to what they have done.”

Msimanga has described how schools and hospitals are strained because of illegal immigrants.

The party wants an increase of immigration inspectors and an amnesty period where illegal immigrants would be encouraged to come forward.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

