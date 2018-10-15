DA: Campaign over illegal immigrants not meant to flare-up xenophobic tensions
The party has revealed it will focus on illegal immigration ahead of elections next year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its campaign focusing on undocumented migrants in Gauteng is not meant to stir up xenophobic violence.
The party has revealed it will focus on illegal immigration ahead of elections next year.
Gauteng will be a hotly contested province with the party’s provincial premier candidate Solly Msimanga confirming the issue is important to potential voters.
The DA has done its own research to identify issues that are important to the electorate in Gauteng and it seems illegal immigration has come out tops.
Msimanga plans to use this issue to campaign for votes as he explains the DA’s plans to secure the country’s borders.
But he does admit this is a sensitive issue that may flare up tensions.
“We are not asking for a flare-up of violence or attacks on foreign nationals, we are saying the ANC government must own up to what they have done.”
Msimanga has described how schools and hospitals are strained because of illegal immigrants.
The party wants an increase of immigration inspectors and an amnesty period where illegal immigrants would be encouraged to come forward.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa denies being forewarned about VBS Bank saga
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Stephan Hofstatter responds to bogus articles claims
-
'The ANC has failed to secure our borders'
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
ANC Limpopo official awaits apology, retraction over VBS looting claims
-
Maimane: Ramaphosa must account to SA on why he never acted on corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.