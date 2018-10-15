CT dam levels decrease by 0.2%

The average water consumption for the past week increased from 546 million litres per day to 563 million litres per day.

CAPE TOWN - Dams feeding the City of Cape Town have decreased by 0.2% over the last week, with and the average still just under 76%.

The average water consumption for the past week increased from 546 million litres per day to 563 million litres per day.

The city's Jean-Marie De Waal says Capetonians must try to remain close to 500 million litres per day.

“Even though the metro has emerged successfully from a crisis situation, consumers are reminded that the permitted use under the level 5 restrictions is 70 litres per person per day.”

The national Department of Water and Sanitation will review restrictions to the municipality in December.