CT dam levels decrease by 0.2%
The average water consumption for the past week increased from 546 million litres per day to 563 million litres per day.
CAPE TOWN - Dams feeding the City of Cape Town have decreased by 0.2% over the last week, with and the average still just under 76%.
The city's Jean-Marie De Waal says Capetonians must try to remain close to 500 million litres per day.
“Even though the metro has emerged successfully from a crisis situation, consumers are reminded that the permitted use under the level 5 restrictions is 70 litres per person per day.”
The national Department of Water and Sanitation will review restrictions to the municipality in December.
