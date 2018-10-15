CSA announces T20 teams & marquee players

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

CSA announces T20 teams & marquee players

CSA held a matrix draft which would determine the order of the picks for the Main Draft on Wednesday.

Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan will be playing in the new Mzansi Super League. Picture: Supplied
Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan will be playing in the new Mzansi Super League. Picture: Supplied
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the names of the six new franchises set to take part in the inaugural Mzanzi Super League next month.

CSA held a matrix draft which would determine the order of the picks for the Main Draft on Wednesday.

The team names are as follows and in order of draft picks:

Durban Heat

Jozi Stars

Paarl Rock

Cape Town Blitz

Tshwane Spartans

Nelson Mandela Giants

South African international marquee players have also been assigned a franchise:

Hashim Amla - Durban Heat

Kagiso Rabada - Jozi Stars

AB De Villiers - Tshwane Spartans

Imran Tahir - NMB Giants

JP Duminy - Cape Town Blitz

Faf du Plessis - Paarl Rocks

International players that will play in the new competition are Afghanistan star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, England batsman Jason Roy, England ODI captain Eoin Morgan, England Test player Dawid Malan and West Indian duo Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.

The main draft will take this week Wednesday, while the league will take place from November 16 to 16 December 2018.

There are six new city teams playing across six different venues around the country and with matches set to be broadcast exclusively live by the SABC on its television and radio platforms.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA