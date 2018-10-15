CSA announces T20 teams & marquee players

CSA held a matrix draft which would determine the order of the picks for the Main Draft on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the names of the six new franchises set to take part in the inaugural Mzanzi Super League next month.

The team names are as follows and in order of draft picks:

Durban Heat

Jozi Stars

Paarl Rock

Cape Town Blitz

Tshwane Spartans



Nelson Mandela Giants

South African international marquee players have also been assigned a franchise:

Hashim Amla - Durban Heat



Kagiso Rabada - Jozi Stars

AB De Villiers - Tshwane Spartans

Imran Tahir - NMB Giants

JP Duminy - Cape Town Blitz

Faf du Plessis - Paarl Rocks

International players that will play in the new competition are Afghanistan star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, England batsman Jason Roy, England ODI captain Eoin Morgan, England Test player Dawid Malan and West Indian duo Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.

The main draft will take this week Wednesday, while the league will take place from November 16 to 16 December 2018.

There are six new city teams playing across six different venues around the country and with matches set to be broadcast exclusively live by the SABC on its television and radio platforms.