CSA announces T20 teams & marquee players
CSA held a matrix draft which would determine the order of the picks for the Main Draft on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the names of the six new franchises set to take part in the inaugural Mzanzi Super League next month.
The team names are as follows and in order of draft picks:
Durban Heat
Jozi Stars
Paarl Rock
Cape Town Blitz
Tshwane Spartans
Nelson Mandela Giants
South African international marquee players have also been assigned a franchise:
Hashim Amla - Durban Heat
Kagiso Rabada - Jozi Stars
AB De Villiers - Tshwane Spartans
Imran Tahir - NMB Giants
JP Duminy - Cape Town Blitz
Faf du Plessis - Paarl Rocks
International players that will play in the new competition are Afghanistan star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, England batsman Jason Roy, England ODI captain Eoin Morgan, England Test player Dawid Malan and West Indian duo Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.
The main draft will take this week Wednesday, while the league will take place from November 16 to 16 December 2018.
There are six new city teams playing across six different venues around the country and with matches set to be broadcast exclusively live by the SABC on its television and radio platforms.
