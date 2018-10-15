Community urged to assist police with tip-offs in Westbury murder case

Heather Peterson was gunned down in a gang related crime two weeks ago leading to protests by residents, calling for police to curb gang-related crimes in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are appealing to anyone with information for the murder of Westbury resident Heather Petersen to come forward following the arrest of one suspect.

The man was arrested on Sunday in Krugersdorp.

Petersen was gunned down in a gang-related crime two weeks ago leading to protests by residents calling for police to curb gang-related crimes in the area.

The police's Kay Makhubele says: “We ask that the community continue to report crimes using the Crime Stop number [08600 10111].”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)