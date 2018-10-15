Popular Topics
Commercial farmland census kicks off today

At least 600 field staff will visit commercial farms across the country to establish, the number of commercial farmers, among other things.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A census on commercial farmland gets underway on Monday.

The census is aimed at determining what exactly is being farmed to assist potential investors in making informed decisions.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke will join fieldworkers in Pretoria on Monday morning.

“We will proceed until June next year. We understand we have a lot of work in traversing the land of South Africa.”

Last week, Maluleke urged commercial farmers to participate in the agricultural census.

“This kind of information can be used by the country so that when you make decisions, they are based on facts and to ensure that our policies are also developed to sustain the agricultural sector.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

