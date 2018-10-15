Commercial farmland census kicks off today
At least 600 field staff will visit commercial farms across the country to establish, the number of commercial farmers, among other things.
JOHANNESBURG – A census on commercial farmland gets underway on Monday.
The census is aimed at determining what exactly is being farmed to assist potential investors in making informed decisions.
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke will join fieldworkers in Pretoria on Monday morning.
“We will proceed until June next year. We understand we have a lot of work in traversing the land of South Africa.”
Last week, Maluleke urged commercial farmers to participate in the agricultural census.
“This kind of information can be used by the country so that when you make decisions, they are based on facts and to ensure that our policies are also developed to sustain the agricultural sector.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops
-
Booysen thanks 'Sunday Times' editor for coming clean on death squad reports
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
ANC Limpopo official awaits apology, retraction over VBS looting claims
-
Tshwane emergency services to resume search for duo swept away by floods
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.