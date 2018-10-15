City of CT concerned about impact of MyCiTi strike
The City's Brett Herron says commuters are already taking strain due to the ailing rail service.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’s concerned about the impact the MyCiTi bus strike has on commuters.
Hundreds of MyCiti bus drivers embarked on a wildcat strike on Monday morning, leaving several routes affected.
“Armed strikers intimidated their colleagues who are not participating in their illegal strike. This is obviously unacceptable and I’m urging the vehicle operating companies and the employees to meet as soon as possible to try and resolve whatever is the cause of this disruption.”
#MyCitiStrike The MyCiti bus service has been disrupted by an ongoing strike.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2018
Drivers this morning embarked on an illegal strike. Several routes have been affected. KP pic.twitter.com/tHDNNcLBjs
The city's JP Smith can concur that commuters are not able to rely on rail transport.
He said he was at Mitchells Plain station where he was left stranded after his train failed to arrive.
“This morning I went to Mitchells Plain, while I was stationed I was there for two and half hours. We were trying to climb on a train to get to Cape Town [and] there were no trains. We are not talking about Prasa collapsing in the future tense, Prasa has already collapsed.”
Meanwhile, one of the bus drivers says drivers want better working conditions.
“You can’t take care of any of your family members when they are sick or dead because you are earning from pocket to mouth. We want equal work, equal pay, better working conditions and to be insourced by the City of Cape Town.”
COMMUTERS TOLD TO MAKE ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORT PLANS
Only a few MyCiti bus routes are operating and commuters have been told to make alternative transport arrangements.
The commuting nightmare is likely to continue on Tuesday morning as striking staff are set to continue their demonstration.
Police used stun grenades to disperse a group gathered in the CBD earlier on Monday.
Spokesperson for the drivers, Patrick Mabindisa, says the City of Cape Town has not been open to engaging with them so far.
“The City of Cape Town has shown a no care attitude of Brett Herron and Patricia de Lille.”
