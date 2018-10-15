City of CT advised of unfavourable court outcome in Maiden's Cove debacle
On Friday, the city said it had decided to withdraw its opposition to the matter initiated by the Clifton Bungalow Owners Association due to public outcry.
CAPE TOWN- The City of Cape Town appears to have backed down on a legal challenge against the R1 billion development of Maiden's Cove because it’s been advised it is unlikely to succeed in court.
But Eyewitness News can reveal that at least four legal opinions obtained by the city show it has bungled the process that has brought the matter to this point.
It’s been the contention of the five organisations which have taken the city to court that council’s process to lease and sell Maiden’s Cove has been flawed.
And now the city’s independent legal advisors concur.
The legal opinions reveal that since the city first took the decision in January 2015 to develop Maiden’s Cove, it’s not fully complied with two key pieces of municipal legislation.
The city failed to tell the public from the onset exactly what the value of the land was and how much it intended to make from disposing of it.
The full council also did not authorise a second round of public participation.
The city’s legal advice says both rounds of public participation were flawed.
The city has been warned that if it challenges the matter, the decision is likely to be set aside because processes have been irregular and it's failed to comply with the laws for disposing of public land.
