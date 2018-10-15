Calls for ‘Sunday Times’ to reveal sources in false articles

On Sunday, _Sunday Times_ editor Bongani Siqoko penned an editorial, acknowledging the newspaper was used as part of a political project.

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for the Sunday Times to reveal the sources implicated in its so-called Cato Manor death squad series of articles if it’s found that they deliberately lied.

The paper has apologised for running tainted scoops in 2011 which have turned out to be largely false.

The reports about the so-called death squad were used to suspend and criminally prosecute former Hawks boss Johan Booysen and more than two dozen subordinates.

There are calls for those who deliberately mislead the Sunday Times in the so-called Cato Manor death squad series to be held accountable.

Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says the newspaper needs to urgently investigate the matter.

“They will look at potential legal action for having deliberately misled them.”

Sanef's Kate Skinner agrees.

“I think in a case where sources have lied, I think this changes the circumstances.”

At the same time, former Hawks spokesperson Mcintosh Polela says he's willing to work with a competent forum to uncover the truth.

“I would be prepared to give them names of three journalists that were paid by Crime Intelligence to paddle wrong information.”

The two journalists involved in the reports Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hoffstatter have since parted ways with the newspaper.

