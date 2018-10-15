Calls for ‘Sunday Times’ to reveal sources in false articles
On Sunday, _Sunday Times_ editor Bongani Siqoko penned an editorial, acknowledging the newspaper was used as part of a political project.
JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for the Sunday Times to reveal the sources implicated in its so-called Cato Manor death squad series of articles if it’s found that they deliberately lied.
The paper has apologised for running tainted scoops in 2011 which have turned out to be largely false.
On Sunday, Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko penned an editorial, acknowledging the newspaper was used as part of a political project.
The reports about the so-called death squad were used to suspend and criminally prosecute former Hawks boss Johan Booysen and more than two dozen subordinates.
There are calls for those who deliberately mislead the Sunday Times in the so-called Cato Manor death squad series to be held accountable.
Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says the newspaper needs to urgently investigate the matter.
“They will look at potential legal action for having deliberately misled them.”
Sanef's Kate Skinner agrees.
“I think in a case where sources have lied, I think this changes the circumstances.”
At the same time, former Hawks spokesperson Mcintosh Polela says he's willing to work with a competent forum to uncover the truth.
“I would be prepared to give them names of three journalists that were paid by Crime Intelligence to paddle wrong information.”
The two journalists involved in the reports Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hoffstatter have since parted ways with the newspaper.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Stephan Hofstatter responds to bogus articles claims
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Vhavenda king: I will return VBS money if illegality proven
-
Ramaphosa denies being forewarned about VBS Bank saga
-
Three arrested for attempted hijacking outside Sandown High School
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
Vhavenda king says he has asked Sarb governor not to close VBS Bank
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.