Booysen thanks 'Sunday Times' editor for coming clean on death squad reports

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Booysen thanks 'Sunday Times' editor for coming clean on death squad reports

The editor penned an editorial on Sunday, in which he acknowledged the newspaper was used as part of a political project.

FIEL: Former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FIEL: Former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Thando Kubheka 28 minutes ago

PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen has thanked Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko for finally admitting that the paper was used to advance an ulterior purpose.

The editor penned an editorial on Sunday, in which he acknowledged the newspaper was used as part of a political project.

Reports about the so-called Cato Manor death squad were used to suspend and criminally prosecute Booysen and more than two dozen subordinates. Booysen was investigating politically connected businessman Thoshan Panday.

Two of the reporters involved in that series of stories, Stefan Hofstatter and Mzilakazi wa Afrika, have parted ways with the paper.

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko has admitted they committed mistakes and allowed themselves to be manipulated.

Booysen thanked the editor for coming clean.

“The first thing I want to do is acknowledge the courage the editor Bongani Siqoko has demonstrated in ventilating these issues in the media. I think it must have taken a lot of soul searching and commend him for that.”

Booysen and his former subordinates are still fighting to have the criminal cases against them withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the publication maintains it published the inaccurate articles because it had no reason to believe any of its journalists were being deliberately manipulated or bribed.

Deputy managing director at Tiso Blackstar's media division Moshoeshoe Monare explains: “Any allegations levelled against our journalists, especially those conducting investigative journalism or political news, we do take them seriously as it will impact on the paper’s credibility.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA