Blikkiesdorp residents flee homes after petrol bomb attacks

A number of homes have been targeted in petrol bomb attacks in the so-called temporary relocation area.

CAPE TOWN - Several residents of Blikkiesdorp have been forced to flee their homes fearing for their safety.

A number of homes have been targeted in petrol bomb attacks in the so-called temporary relocation area.

A Blikkiesdorp community leader claims he's received death threats.

Ettienne Claasen is one of about 30 people who've taken refuge at a church following arson attacks.

Claasen is a member of the Blikkiesdorp joint committee, a group that's been involved in moving long-standing residents out of the area to either houses or what are called site and service plots.

He claims outsiders are trying to muscle into the community so as to lay claim to homes.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)