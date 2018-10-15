Blikkiesdorp residents flee homes after petrol bomb attacks
A number of homes have been targeted in petrol bomb attacks in the so-called temporary relocation area.
CAPE TOWN - Several residents of Blikkiesdorp have been forced to flee their homes fearing for their safety.
A number of homes have been targeted in petrol bomb attacks in the so-called temporary relocation area.
A Blikkiesdorp community leader claims he's received death threats.
Ettienne Claasen is one of about 30 people who've taken refuge at a church following arson attacks.
Claasen is a member of the Blikkiesdorp joint committee, a group that's been involved in moving long-standing residents out of the area to either houses or what are called site and service plots.
He claims outsiders are trying to muscle into the community so as to lay claim to homes.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Maimane: Ramaphosa must account to SA on why he never acted on corruption
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
NW community threatens to vote against ANC over land claim matter
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
Booysen thanks 'Sunday Times' editor for coming clean on death squad reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.