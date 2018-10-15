Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split
The couple are said to have called time on their engagement but aren't ruling anything out when it comes to the future of their romance.
LONDON - Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up and ended their engagement.
The couple are said to have called time on their engagement but aren't ruling anything out when it comes to the future of their romance.
They began dating in May and were engaged not long after.
According to TMZ, the pair decided to end their relationship this weekend after agreeing that it just wasn't working out. The former couple reportedly still have love for each other and haven't ruled out something happening again one day.
It comes just a day after Ariana's manager Scooter Braun said the star still "needs time" to recover after a tough few years, which saw 22 people die at her concert in Manchester, north-west England after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the arena's foyer area and more recently, the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller from a suspected overdose at the age of just 26.
Braun said: "One of the most amazing things about this organisation is that they help people when they're having the worst moments in their life, and they give sympathy and a calm nature to people in need in those moments. And you saw your invite, someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today. And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time.'"
Meanwhile, Davidson previously revealed he and Grande bonded over their failed relationships.
He said: "Timing I feel like is everything, and we both were in a similar situation at the same time. It's like the weirdest, coolest thing that's ever happened."
