ANC Limpopo official awaits apology, retraction over VBS looting claims

Msiza is among the 53 individuals and companies accused of stealing over R2 billion from the bank.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza has given Advocate Terry Motau until the end of business on Monday to retract parts of his VBS bank heist report and apologise for accusing him of being at the centre of the looting.

At the same time, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy leader Floyd Shivambu’s brother, Brian, has instructed his lawyer to file papers in the High Court this week to also take the report on legal review.

Danny Msiza says that the report has "hurt his reputation, dignity, career and family."

Msiza claims that he was never given an opportunity to give his side of the story and that his rights have been infringed.

Meanwhile, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's brother, Brian, has also been implicated in the scandal allegedly receiving R16 million.

Both Shivambu brothers have denied receiving any money from the VBS bank heist.

The EFF is expected to hold a media briefing on Tuesday to discuss the VBS saga.

The ANC has referred all party members implicated in the scandal to their internal integrity committee.

Below are the people named in the report:

Vele and its associates R936,669,111 – majority shareholder in VBS

Tshifhiwa Matodzi R325,896,831 – chairman of VBS and Vele

Free State Development Corporation R104,130,932

Kabelo Matsepe R35,400,105 – former Limpopo ANCYL leader/director: Moshate Investment Group

Sipho Malaba R33,978,379 – former KPMG partner

Phophi Mukhodobwane R30,572,296 – VBS general head of treasury and capital management

Paul Makhavu R30,461,788 – attorney, Venda king’s advisor

Robert Madzonga R30,372,282 – Vele investments chief executive

Andile Ramavhunga R28,925,934 – VBS chief executive

Solly Maposa R24,441,877 – VBS retail managing director

Ralliom Razwinane R24,224,198 – director, Gundo Wealth Solutions/ANC connected

Firmanox R17,748,384

The Venda king, Toni Mphephu R17,729,758 – Venda King

Ndivhuwo Khangale R16,830,091 – VBS / Vele spokesperson

Sechaba Serote R16,653,458 - businessman

Ernest Nesane R16,646,086 – former PIC head of legal

Brian Shivambu R16,148,569 – allegedly EFF Floyd Shivambu’s brother

Paul Magula R14,818,098 – former PIC head of risk and compliance

Charl Cilliers R12,683,947 – CA, Insure Group chief executive

Tiisang Private Capital R12,489,230

Maanda Manyatshe R11,279,242 – Vele Investments chairman, former MTN boss

Sasa Nemabubuni R9,169,288 – VBS sales general manager

Sabicorp R8,453,585

Avashoni Ramikosi R5,972,288 – VBS non-executive director / former SAPS CFO

Takalani Mmbi R4,404,178 – Brilliantel finance and admin manager

Phillip Tshililo R2,039,990 – Matodzi personal assistant.