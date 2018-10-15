ANC Limpopo official awaits apology, retraction over VBS looting claims
Msiza is among the 53 individuals and companies accused of stealing over R2 billion from the bank.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza has given Advocate Terry Motau until the end of business on Monday to retract parts of his VBS bank heist report and apologise for accusing him of being at the centre of the looting.
Msiza is among the 53 individuals and companies accused of stealing over R2 billion from the bank.
At the same time, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy leader Floyd Shivambu’s brother, Brian, has instructed his lawyer to file papers in the High Court this week to also take the report on legal review.
Danny Msiza says that the report has "hurt his reputation, dignity, career and family."
Msiza claims that he was never given an opportunity to give his side of the story and that his rights have been infringed.
Meanwhile, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's brother, Brian, has also been implicated in the scandal allegedly receiving R16 million.
Both Shivambu brothers have denied receiving any money from the VBS bank heist.
The EFF is expected to hold a media briefing on Tuesday to discuss the VBS saga.
The ANC has referred all party members implicated in the scandal to their internal integrity committee.
Below are the people named in the report:
Vele and its associates R936,669,111 – majority shareholder in VBS
Tshifhiwa Matodzi R325,896,831 – chairman of VBS and Vele
Free State Development Corporation R104,130,932
Kabelo Matsepe R35,400,105 – former Limpopo ANCYL leader/director: Moshate Investment Group
Sipho Malaba R33,978,379 – former KPMG partner
Phophi Mukhodobwane R30,572,296 – VBS general head of treasury and capital management
Paul Makhavu R30,461,788 – attorney, Venda king’s advisor
Robert Madzonga R30,372,282 – Vele investments chief executive
Andile Ramavhunga R28,925,934 – VBS chief executive
Solly Maposa R24,441,877 – VBS retail managing director
Ralliom Razwinane R24,224,198 – director, Gundo Wealth Solutions/ANC connected
Firmanox R17,748,384
The Venda king, Toni Mphephu R17,729,758 – Venda King
Ndivhuwo Khangale R16,830,091 – VBS / Vele spokesperson
Sechaba Serote R16,653,458 - businessman
Ernest Nesane R16,646,086 – former PIC head of legal
Brian Shivambu R16,148,569 – allegedly EFF Floyd Shivambu’s brother
Paul Magula R14,818,098 – former PIC head of risk and compliance
Charl Cilliers R12,683,947 – CA, Insure Group chief executive
Tiisang Private Capital R12,489,230
Maanda Manyatshe R11,279,242 – Vele Investments chairman, former MTN boss
Sasa Nemabubuni R9,169,288 – VBS sales general manager
Sabicorp R8,453,585
Avashoni Ramikosi R5,972,288 – VBS non-executive director / former SAPS CFO
Takalani Mmbi R4,404,178 – Brilliantel finance and admin manager
Phillip Tshililo R2,039,990 – Matodzi personal assistant.
Popular in Politics
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
ANC bosses to meet with Limpopo leadership over VBS Bank scandal
-
Cyril Ramaphosa promises to accelerate land reform
-
DA MP Cachalia apologises for linking Malema to VBS bank saga
-
Gwede Mantashe: Leaders implicated in VBS scandal must confess
-
VBS fraud: ANC official demands retraction of claims, apology
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.