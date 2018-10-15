ANC appeals for amicable solution between Safa, SABC
In a statement, the ANC said the public stand-off between the SABC and Safa regarding broadcasting rights has become untenable and can’t continue.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has asked the feuding South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and South African Football Association (Safa) to settle their differences.
The SABC has been stripped of their rights to broadcast national team football matches as the organisations negotiate a new commercial deal.
The row has been playing out in public and now the ruling party has stepped in.
Safa and the cash-strapped SABC have aired their differences in public since last week, releasing statements to justify their positions.
As it stands, Safa has stripped the broadcaster of the right to air matches which meant Bafana’s match over the weekend against the Seychelles was only available on DStv.
The SABC allegedly offered Safa R10 million for national team matches. This is in stark contrast to the previous deal which amounted to R110 million.
The ANC reminded both parties of their responsibility to ensure that the South African public can watch and listen to Bafana Bafana games. The party demanded a compromise be made in the interest of the public.
Tuesdays Bafana match will be broadcast on SABC because the match is not a Safa product but foreign-owned.
