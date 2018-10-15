Air hostess falls out of Indian plane, suffers injuries

-
PIC under scrutiny over R70bn ‘unlisted’ investmentsLocal
-
British, EU ministers say still time for Brexit dealWorld
-
[LISTEN] 'NDPP needs to be someone of unimpeachable integrity'Local
-
Air hostess falls out of Indian plane, suffers injuriesWorld
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Stephan Hofstatter responds to bogus articles claimsLocal
-
'The ANC has failed to secure our borders'Politics
Popular Topics
-
PIC under scrutiny over R70bn ‘unlisted’ investmentsLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'NDPP needs to be someone of unimpeachable integrity'Local
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Stephan Hofstatter responds to bogus articles claimsLocal
-
'The ANC has failed to secure our borders'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Booysen: Hofstatter, Wa Afrika's informants were rogue CI elementLocal
-
As rape crisis grows, South African pupils learn how to fight backLocal
Popular Topics
-
No relaxing for Bafana against Seychelles, says BaxterSport
-
Vunipola brothers both injured in Saracens' winSport
-
Bumper All Blacks squad all part of World Cup planningSport
-
Spain coach Luis Enrique heaps praise on opposite number SouthgateSport
-
Eddie Pepperell survives tense finish to win British MastersSport
-
Australia were ‘too aggressive’, says England’s AndersonSport
Popular Topics
-
Zimbabwe needs #MeToo moment, says acclaimed authorAfrica
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack debuts at number 1Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Meghan Markle expecting first child with Prince HarryLifestyle
-
Nicole Kidman radically transforms for drama 'Destroyer'Lifestyle
-
'Michael Bublé is not retiring'Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Man proposes in a clubLifestyle
-
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant, Kensington Palace saysLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson splitLifestyle
-
British royals arrive on landmark trip Down UnderWorld
-
'The ANC has failed to secure our borders'Politics
-
NW community threatens to vote against ANC over land claim matterPolitics
-
Maimane: Ramaphosa must account to SA on why he never acted on corruptionPolitics
-
ANC Limpopo official awaits apology, retraction over VBS looting claimsPolitics
-
ANC bosses to meet with Limpopo leadership over VBS Bank scandalPolitics
-
Cyril Ramaphosa promises to accelerate land reformLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Moral courage and decency irrelevant as SA's finance minister resignsOpinion
-
[OPINION] The Finance Minister merry-go-roundOpinion
-
[SATIRE] Nene, this is why you dropped out of my Lies 101 courseOpinion
-
[OPINION] World Mental Health Day and a can of worms walk into TwitterOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s stimulus package shows power is finely balanced in the ANCOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Nobel Peace Prize awarded for campaigns against sexual violenceOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Facebook builds AI-based tool that fixes the social network when it crashesBusiness
-
Moyane didn't consult exec before halting modernisation process, commission toldBusiness
-
Steinhoff asks creditors for restructuring extensionBusiness
-
Nedbank to buy back shares from minority shareholdersBusiness
-
Rand firmer, stocks down in early tradeBusiness
-
Numsa: Plastic manufacturers undermining workers' rightsBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
Air hostess falls out of Indian plane, suffers injuries
The accident occurred at Mumbai's international airport as the crew were getting ready to welcome passengers aboard the New Delhi-bound flight.
MUMBAI - A flight attendant fell out of an Air India plane while trying to close its door on Monday, the airline said, reportedly breaking her leg when she landed on the tarmac.
The accident occurred at Mumbai's international airport as the crew were getting ready to welcome passengers aboard the New Delhi-bound flight.
"The cabin crew member fell off while closing the back door of the Boeing 777 and sustained injuries on Monday morning," Pravin Bhatnagar, a senior manager at Air India, told AFP.
"She is receiving treatment in hospital. An investigation will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the incident."
Indian media reports said the woman, a 52-year-old, was conscious but had leg fractures.
A spokesperson for Nanavati Hospital, where the flight attendant was taken, was not immediately available for comment when contacted by AFP.
Debt-laden Air India has been hit by a string of technical glitches and other embarrassing incidents, including staff turning up late for flights, over the years.
The state carrier last week grounded two pilots after one of its jets carrying 136 people hit an airport perimeter wall on take-off and then flew for almost four hours with a damaged body before landing safely.
In December 2015, a technician working for Air India died after being sucked into a jet engine as the plane pushed back for take-off at Mumbai airport.
The tragedy happened when the co-pilot mistook a signal from ground staff and started the engine.
Last month, an Indian passenger sparked panic in mid-air when he tried to open a plane door, apparently mistaking it for the toilet.
The man, who according to media reports was a first-time flyer, was travelling on a GoAir flight from New Dehli to Patna.
Popular in World
-
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant, Kensington Palace says3 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Meghan Markle expecting first child with Prince Harry2 hours ago
-
Lewinsky affair not an abuse of power, says Hillary Clinton2 hours ago
-
British royals arrive on landmark trip Down Under8 hours ago
-
Nigeria honours Zuma with giant statue in Imo State365 days ago
-
11 injured in Germany as train hits trailer truck2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.