3 arrested for robberies on CT trains, 4 held for traffic violations

Three people were apprehended in Muizenberg for robberies committed on a train between Lakeside and False Bay train stations.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town law enforcement officers have made a number of arrests over the weekend.

Three people were apprehended in Muizenberg for robberies committed on a train between Lakeside and False Bay train stations.

Law enforcement's Vuyani Aplom: "The victims, after leaving the trains, spotted the suspects at Surfer's Corner and then ran to report it to the officers. After positively being identified by witnesses, a necklace, ring, cellphone taken from the victims were recovered."

An abalone poacher was also arrested in Melkbosstrand.

Officers also arrested four male suspects in the Big Bay area after the vehicle they were travelling in skipped several traffic lights.

