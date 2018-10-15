2018 matric finals to get underway

The Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga has appealed to parents and communities to give their grade 12 learners all the support they need.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of matrics enter the home stretch of their schooling careers on Monday morning.

They'll start their final exams sitting for the Computer Applications Technology paper on Monday.

“We ask our parents and all members of the community who are planning protests to ensure they stabilise their areas because children depend on the stability in their areas to write exams.”

Education assessment body Umalusi says a total of 147 matric papers have been set.

The body has briefed the media in Auckland Park about its state of readiness to administer the exams.

The examination period will run for five and a half weeks, with over 700,000 candidates expected to write.

Umalusi’s Lucky Taunyane says all schools have complied with their rules.

“We wish the class of 2018 success in the coming examinations. We want to encourage all the learners and the candidates to work very hard. Those who may be tempted to cut corners, in terms of cheating, we want to discourage that kind of behaviour.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)