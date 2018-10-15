2 Queenstown children dead & 2 injured after being struck by lightning

The incident occurred in the Mlungisi area on Sunday where four children aged between 11 and 15 were on their way home when they got caught in the storm.

CAPE TOWN - Two children have died and two others have been hospitalised after they were struck by lightning near Queenstown.

The incident occurred in the Mlungisi area on Sunday.

The children, aged between 11 and 15, were on their way home when they were caught in the storm.

The police's Namhla Mdleleni said: “Four kids were coming from Mlungisi location, on their way on the open veld they were struck by lightning. Two of them died on the scene while the two boys, aged 11 and 12 were taken to Frontier Hospital.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)