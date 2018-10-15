2 Queenstown children dead & 2 injured after being struck by lightning
The incident occurred in the Mlungisi area on Sunday where four children aged between 11 and 15 were on their way home when they got caught in the storm.
CAPE TOWN - Two children have died and two others have been hospitalised after they were struck by lightning near Queenstown.
The incident occurred in the Mlungisi area on Sunday.
The children, aged between 11 and 15, were on their way home when they were caught in the storm.
The police's Namhla Mdleleni said: “Four kids were coming from Mlungisi location, on their way on the open veld they were struck by lightning. Two of them died on the scene while the two boys, aged 11 and 12 were taken to Frontier Hospital.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Vhavenda king: I will return VBS money if illegality proven
-
Ramaphosa denies being forewarned about VBS Bank saga
-
Three arrested for attempted hijacking outside Sandown High School
-
Calls for ‘Sunday Times’ to reveal sources in false articles
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
Vhavenda king says he has asked Sarb governor not to close VBS Bank
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.