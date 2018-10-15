2 Joburg firefighters have skin grafts after deadly fire

The firefighters sustained burns on their hands while fighting a blaze at a government building.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Johannesburg firefighters have received skin grafts following a deadly fire in the CBD over a month ago.

Moleko Boreng and Libhuwani Maumela went in for surgery on Friday, five weeks after sustaining serious injuries. The pair are still at the Milpark Hospital.

Themba Tshemese, who also fought the fire, says friends and colleagues continue to visit the two in hospital.

Mduduzi Ndlovu, Khathutshelo Muedi And Simphiwe Moropana we're killed in the fire which destroyed the 23rd floor of the Bank of Lisbon building last month.

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says their families have also visited Boreng and Maumela in hospital.

The two firefighters have indicated that although they are still extremely traumatised, they want to continue their work as firefighters when they have fully recovered.

