11 injured in Germany as train hits trailer truck
The first emergency calls were placed at 7:47am over the collision at a railway crossing in Sipplingen, a village by Lake Constance.
BERLIN - Eleven people were slightly injured Monday when a commuter train crashed into a trailer truck in southern Germany, firefighters said.
Rail traffic on the track has been halted, with the front of the train badly damaged.
Firefighters said they are now working to evacuate passengers from the train to the nearest train station, where doctors were on hand to deal.
They added that the injury toll could still change.
