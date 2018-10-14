VBS fraud: ANC official demands retraction of claims, apology

Danny Msiza has set a deadline of Monday afternoon for the retraction and is also demanding an apology.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza is challenging Advocate Terry Motau's VBS bank ‘heist’ report, demanding a retraction of allegations that he took part in the R2 billion looting.

Msiza has set a deadline of Monday afternoon for the retraction and is also demanding an apology.

He says it was unreasonable of Motau to release a report without giving those implicated an opportunity to refute the claims.

Economic Freedom Fighters Deputy President Floyd Shivambu’s brother Brian is also taking the report on legal review at the High Court.

Brian allegedly received R16 million during the VBS scandal.