Two people swept away in flooded Tshwane river
Tshwane Emergency Services says they started a search after they were informed by an eyewitness about the two bodies.
JOHANNESBURG - The number people believed to have been swept by water in the Apies River in the northern part of Pretoria has now increased to two.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.
On Saturday, Tshwane was hit by flash floods which resulted in cars being swept away while motorists were trying to drive through flooded roads.
Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Johan Pieterse says they have paused the search until Monday morning.
Pieterse says the river is still flooded and too dangerous for search and rescue teams to enter the water.
“We searched for about five hours. The Apies River is in flood, so we couldn’t send personnel into the river... we walked on the banks of the river. The search has been postponed, we shall resume on Monday morning because nobody has been reported missing yet.”
