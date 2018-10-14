Popular Topics
Three killed as light aircraft hits onlookers in Germany

The Cessna hit two adults and a child at an airfield on the approximately 950-metre high Wasserkuppe plateau in the central state of Hesse, according to a report.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

BERLIN - Three people were killed and several injured when a light aircraft crashed into a group of onlookers in Germany on Sunday, said media reports citing police.

The Cessna hit two adults and a child at an airfield on the approximately 950-metre high Wasserkuppe plateau in the central state of Hesse, reported national news agency DPA.

The accident happened at around 13.45 GMT, in clear weather conditions, when the machine aborted a landing manoeuvre and sought to gain elevation again.

Bild daily reported that another eight people had been injured, quoting local police.

