Three killed as light aircraft hits onlookers in Germany
BERLIN - Three people were killed and several injured when a light aircraft crashed into a group of onlookers in Germany on Sunday, said media reports citing police.
The Cessna hit two adults and a child at an airfield on the approximately 950-metre high Wasserkuppe plateau in the central state of Hesse, reported national news agency DPA.
The accident happened at around 13.45 GMT, in clear weather conditions, when the machine aborted a landing manoeuvre and sought to gain elevation again.
Bild daily reported that another eight people had been injured, quoting local police.
