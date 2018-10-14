Theewaterskloof mayor, residents set to meet following violent Grabouw protests

Protests broke out this week due to a clash over the relocation from the old to the new school.

CAPE TOWN - Theewaterskloof Executive Mayor Christelle Vosloo will on Sunday meet with Grabouw residents after violent protests in the area over the relocation of the Umyezo Wama Apile High School.

The construction of the new R68 million school resumed in 2017 after several disruptions.



The new school construction project has now been completed.



“It seems that the displeasure was looming since Tuesday (9 October) when the new school term commenced. On Wednesday, On Wednesday, the students were prevented by disgruntled community members from moving their chairs and other furniture to the new school,” says Vosloo.

On Thursday, protests in Siyanyanzela became violent as protesters threw stones. As a result, the N2 highway was closed off.

The Project Steering Committee and disgruntled members of the community were involved in the protest.

The committee says there is an issue with the current school governing body and principal, and the opening of the new school was not done properly.

The municipality is facilitating a mediation process between the parties involved to ensure that the school year can be concluded.