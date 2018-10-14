‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
Wa Afrika and Hofstatter were part of a group from the newspaper's investigative unit who wrote a number of stories which were later established to be false.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that the Sunday Times has parted ways with senior journalists Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter.
These include the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) which led to the exodus of senior executives, a fallout among political players and the establishment of the Nugent Inquiry.
While offering yet another apology today, the Sunday Times says that it has reflected on its reporting of allegations of police killings in Cato Manor in KwaZulu-Natal, the illegal deportation of Zimbabweans and the Sars rogue unit.
While the paper says that something went wrong in the process of gathering these stories, it adds that it was manipulated by those with ulterior motives.
The consequences of these false stories have been dire and far-reaching, with many of those implicated criminally charged, suspended or have lost their jobs.
The Sunday Times has conceded that journalists have their own verification tools and should have used them better.
The paper's legal editor, Suzan Smuts, says that Wa Afrika and Hofstatter have left on their own accord.
“They did a lot of good work on those stories, so basically there were two narratives involved and we focused on one and not the other, I think that’s the amazing thing.”
The paper has also decided to return all awards and cash prizes won by the journalists concerned, saying that accepting such accolades will be a negation of a higher journalistic ideal.
