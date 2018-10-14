Seven killed, 11 injured in crash outside Bergville
The crash involved several cars; a light motor vehicle, a truck and a taxi.
JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have been killed, while 11 others sustained various injuries following a collision on the R74 outside Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night.
The crash involved several cars; a light motor vehicle, a truck and a taxi.
It is still unknown what caused the accident.
Werner Vermaak, a spokesperson of ER24, says six people were found with fatal injuries, and two other people in the light vehicle were declared dead on the scene.
“Four people were found with fatal injuries near the taxi. The majority of the occupants from the taxi were flung out during the crash. One person succumbed to their injuries on route to the hospital. Six people sustained serious to critical injuries, while five otters sustained minor to moderate injuries.”
Popular in Local
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
DA MP Cachalia apologises for linking Malema to VBS bank saga
-
Hailstorm hits parts of Gauteng
-
VBS fraud: ANC official demands retraction of claims, apology
-
Cars swept away, roads damaged in Gauteng heavy rains
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.