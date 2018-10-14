Seven killed, 11 injured in crash outside Bergville

The crash involved several cars; a light motor vehicle, a truck and a taxi.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have been killed, while 11 others sustained various injuries following a collision on the R74 outside Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night.

It is still unknown what caused the accident.

Werner Vermaak, a spokesperson of ER24, says six people were found with fatal injuries, and two other people in the light vehicle were declared dead on the scene.

“Four people were found with fatal injuries near the taxi. The majority of the occupants from the taxi were flung out during the crash. One person succumbed to their injuries on route to the hospital. Six people sustained serious to critical injuries, while five otters sustained minor to moderate injuries.”