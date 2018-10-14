SABC, unions head to CCMA over possible retrenchments
The SABC handed a notice to unions in relation to Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act which allows companies to retrench employees and sets out how it must be done.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and unions have turned to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to assist in reaching a consensus regarding possible retrenchments.
Unions have complained that the broadcaster has left out crucial information in the notice, such as how many employees are going to be dismissed.
The broadcaster says the process of possible retrenchments has not stopped.
SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu says: “The SABC confirms that the Section 189 process is still underway and will comply with all the legal requirements in consulting stakeholders as the parties continue to seek consensus on possible means to avert retrenchments. The parties have agreed to appoint a CCMA facilitator to lead this process and will meet again in due course to further engage in meaningful consultations.”
