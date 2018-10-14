Russian opposition leader Navalny freed from jail

Alexei Navalny had been detained since 24 September when he finished a previous incarceration - a 30-day stint for planning an unauthorised demonstration in January.

MOSCOW - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released on Sunday after 20 days in jail where he was held on charges of staging an illegal protest last month.

