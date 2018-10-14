Rain delays final Proteas-Zimbabwe T20

The area was lashed by heavy rainstorms on Saturday and there was more rain on Sunday morning.

BENONI - Rain and a wet outfield delayed the third and final Twenty20 international between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

The covers were removed when there was a break in the weather and the umpires were due to make an inspection 45 minutes after the scheduled toss. But shortly after that announcement, more rain started to fall, and the covers were put back on.

South Africa lead the series 2-0 after winning an earlier one-day series 3-0.