Power restored in Eldorado Park after substation fire

City Power says technicians battled the rain to restore power.

Unplanned power interruption in parts of Eldorado Park Ext.7 due to fire on transformer substation. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.
Unplanned power interruption in parts of Eldorado Park Ext.7 due to fire on transformer substation. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says electricity in Eldorado Park has been restored after a transformer at a substation caught fire.

The cause of Friday night's blaze is not yet known.

The utility says technicians battled the rain to restore power.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says: “We installed a mini substation, tested it and it’s working fine, we’ve also performed other repairs to parts that were destroyed during the fire. We had expected to finish earlier but the gods of weather had other ideas.”

