Police arrest three people for possession of drugs
A man has been apprehended for the possession of over 109 packets of tik and more than 160 units of heroin in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - A police enclosure has led to the arrest of three people for the possession of drugs and ammunition.
A man has been apprehended for the possession of over 109 packets of tik and more than 160 units of heroin in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
At the same time in Mowbray, officers pounced on a man who was caught dealing with the narcotics.
“The officers closed in on the dealer just after he had left the scene. Officers discovered 500 grams of high-grade dagga with an estimated value of R23,000 hidden in the vehicle. The 33-year-old was arrested,” says the spokesperson for the Metro Police Department, Ruth Solomons.
In Belhar, officers arrested a 28-year-old suspect for possession of an unlicensed firearm at a house in Keurboom Street.
They confiscated a 9mm pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition.
Popular in Local
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
KZN land handover a historical moment - Ramaphosa
-
DA MP Cachalia apologises for linking Malema to VBS bank saga
-
‘Land expropriation without compensation will cause war in SA’
-
Cars swept away, roads damaged in Gauteng heavy rains
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.