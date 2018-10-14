Police arrest three people for possession of drugs

A man has been apprehended for the possession of over 109 packets of tik and more than 160 units of heroin in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A police enclosure has led to the arrest of three people for the possession of drugs and ammunition.

At the same time in Mowbray, officers pounced on a man who was caught dealing with the narcotics.

“The officers closed in on the dealer just after he had left the scene. Officers discovered 500 grams of high-grade dagga with an estimated value of R23,000 hidden in the vehicle. The 33-year-old was arrested,” says the spokesperson for the Metro Police Department, Ruth Solomons.

In Belhar, officers arrested a 28-year-old suspect for possession of an unlicensed firearm at a house in Keurboom Street.

They confiscated a 9mm pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition.