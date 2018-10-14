Police arrest suspect linked to murder of Westbury resident
Heather Petersen was gunned down in a gang-related crime late in September, sparking protests in the community who were calling for an intervention.
JOHANNESBURG - A man suspected to be involved in the murder of a Westbury resident, Heather Petersen, has been arrested.
Petersen was gunned down in a gang-related crime late in September, sparking protests in the community who were calling for an intervention.
The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says, “It was after the police received the information which led to the arrest of the suspects in Krugersdorp.”
Meanwhile, Members of the AFM Immanuel Newclare in Westbury say Petersen will always be remembered for her love of children and the church.
Petersen has been laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery on 6 October.
Family and friends of Petersen remembered the woman, fondly known as aunty Heather, as a caring and a giving mother to many of the children in the community.
Church member Bernadette Benson said Petersen didn’t die in vain.
Additional reporting by Katleho Sekhotho.
