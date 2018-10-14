Pepperell takes three-stroke lead into British Masters final round

-
Cars swept away, roads damaged in Gauteng heavy rainsLocal
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 13 October 2018Local
-
Police arrest man in possession of suspected stolen goodsLocal
-
Greek ‘migrant-smuggling’ car crash kills 11World
-
Thousands rally in Chicago against Trump’s ‘anti-woman agenda’World
-
Detawu appalled by VBS Bank ‘heist’ reportLocal
Popular Topics
-
Cars swept away, roads damaged in Gauteng heavy rainsLocal
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 13 October 2018Local
-
Police arrest man in possession of suspected stolen goodsLocal
-
Detawu appalled by VBS Bank ‘heist’ reportLocal
-
Lindiwe Mazibuko calls for development of young leadersLocal
-
Parts of Eldorado Park without power after substation fireLocal
Popular Topics
-
Kenya's ex-sports minister to be charged over Rio Olympics graftAfrica
-
Injury forces Salah out of Egypt qualifierSport
-
Maradona lashes out at Messi in greatest player debateSport
-
Federer stunned by 13th seed Coric in Shanghai semifinalsSport
-
Bafana smash Seychelles in Afcon qualifierSport
-
England’s Chris Woakes sinks Sri Lanka in rain-marred ODISport
Popular Topics
-
Cape Town boasts highest number of Blue Flag beaches in SALifestyle
-
How to become a saintLifestyle
-
CT-based paediatric cardiologist scoops coveted medical research awardLocal
-
Kehlani reveals she’s pregnantLifestyle
-
Princess Eugenie's special wedding performerLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West's fears for KanyeLifestyle
-
SA has highest rate of obese children in the world - UNLocal
-
US city bans restaurants from throwing away food wasteWorld
-
Doctors warn of global C-section ‘epidemic’Lifestyle
-
Lindiwe Mazibuko calls for development of young leadersLocal
-
‘Land expropriation without compensation will cause war in SA’Local
-
Floyd Shivambu denies ever receiving R10m in VBS bank scandalPolitics
-
Moeletsi Mbeki remembers longtime friend Pik BothaPolitics
-
ANC refers those implicated in VBS bank ‘heist’ to Integrity CommissionBusiness
-
VBS bank ‘heist’: Can Floyd Shivambu face corruption charges?Business
-
[OPINION] Moral courage and decency irrelevant as SA's finance minister resignsOpinion
-
[OPINION] The Finance Minister merry-go-roundOpinion
-
[SATIRE] Nene, this is why you dropped out of my Lies 101 courseOpinion
-
[OPINION] World Mental Health Day and a can of worms walk into TwitterOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s stimulus package shows power is finely balanced in the ANCOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Nobel Peace Prize awarded for campaigns against sexual violenceOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
20 arrested in hunt for kidnapped Africa’s youngest billionaireAfrica
-
Clicks recalls false-positive pregnancy testsBusiness
-
Facebook says data breach affected 29 million usersBusiness
-
Brian Shivambu’s lawyer accuses Sarb of violating his constitutional rightsLocal
-
Moody's delay SA’s credit rating announcementBusiness
-
Sars aims to root out corruption after employees arrestedBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
Pepperell takes three-stroke lead into British Masters final round
England’s Eddie Pepperell maintained steady progress as made six straight pars before he eagled the 11th hole.
BENGALURU - England’s Eddie Pepperell produced a battling display to maintain a three-shot advantage after the third round of the British Masters in Surrey on Saturday.
The local favourite carded one-under-par 71 as he moved to nine-under overall at Walton Heath Golf Club, while compatriot Jordan Smith, Sweden’s Alexander Bjork, American Julian Suri and France’s Julien Guerrier finished at six under.
Pepperell maintained steady progress as made six straight pars before he eagled the 11th hole.
“It would have been nice to hole a couple of putts on the back nine for sure,” the 27-year-old said. “Give myself a bit more daylight.
“But I’m confident that I can go out there tomorrow and shoot three, four under par and make everyone else’s life very difficult.
“New position for me, first time I’ve ever gone out there with a three-shot lead on a Saturday so, to have maintained it, I would say is not a failure.”
Pepperell has finished in the top 10 in five of his last eight events as he targets a second European Tour crown after victory at the Qatar Masters in February.
Italy’s Andrea Pavan was in sizzling form as he matched the lowest round of the week with a 67 to remain in contention alongside Englishman Matt Wallace, five shots off the pace.
Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood rebounded from a sluggish 77 in the second round with a four-birdie 70 which put him at two under while tournament host and world number two Justin Rose was one shot further back after posting a 69.
Frenchman Adrien Saddier matched Pavard’s 67 to finish at three under alongside 2015 champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, South African Trevor Immelman and Dane Lucas Bjerregaard, the winner of last week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Timeline
Popular in Sport
-
Bafana smash Seychelles in Afcon qualifier14 hours ago
-
Maradona lashes out at Messi in greatest player debate13 hours ago
-
Kenya's ex-sports minister to be charged over Rio Olympics graft55 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid says it will sue over Ronaldo 'rape' saga report2 days ago
-
SABC offered R10m for Bafana, Banyana matches, Safa revealsone day ago
-
Federer stunned by 13th seed Coric in Shanghai semifinals13 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.