NGO welcomes arrest of 2nd suspect in Ameerodien Noordien murder case

CAPE TOWN – A non-governmental organisation, Gift of the Givers, has welcomed the arrest of a second suspect in the Ameerodien Noordien murder case.

A South African Police Service (SAPS) Anti-Gang Intervention Unit apprehended the suspect in Hanover Park on Saturday.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested in Athburg Walk.

Noordien was killed during a shooting incident in his community last weekend.

Another suspect, a 21-year-old man, handed himself over to authorities in connection with the murder on Thursday.

“I’m extremely proud of the SA Police Service... and very thankful to the minister of police [Bheki Cele], his top general and the Tactical Response Team. The SAPS has been absolutely remarkable... from the day after Ameerodien passed on. When we contacted the minister; he promised that he’ll be there on Monday for the funeral, and he was. He said he’ll bring in the Tactical Response Team, and he did,” says Gift of the Givers founder and chairperson Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

The two are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on 15 October.