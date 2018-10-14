Natalie Portman: #MeToo changed my definition of abuse

The 37-year-old actress has revealed how her attitude towards abusive behaviour has evolved over time.

LONDON - Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman has revealed that her definition of abuse has changed in light of the #MeToo movement.

The 37-year-old actress - who has kids Aleph, seven, and 19-month-old Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied - has revealed how her attitude towards abusive behaviour has evolved over time.

She shared: "It was amazing how many things that I didn't even categorise as abusive behaviour. I just thought it was [something that] made me really upset or made me uncomfortable. And now I think all of this reckoning has made me even be like, 'Oh that wasn't just a bad date, that was an abusive date', 'That wasn't just an uncomfortable meeting, that was an abusive meeting'... And has made me look at things differently and hopefully, it'll prevent this kind of behaviour when people are, men and women, are more aware of that."

The Academy Award-winning star revealed she wants to help to build a better world for her children.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I want a different world for both my kids. I have a girl and a boy, and I want both of them to grow up with different ideas of opportunity, of behaviour, of the options opened to them because both boys and girls are limited by a system that expects very, very specific things from boys and from girls. Everyone's options are limited because of this."

The Black Swan actress also offered words of encouragement to women who are currently working in the movie business.

Portman explained: "The more love you give, the more love you have. And the same can be said of fire. When you light someone else's torch with your own, you don't lose your fire, you just make more light and more heat. Light a woman's torch. The light will multiply and the heat will intensify for all of us."