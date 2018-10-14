Matric pupils discharged from hospital after suspected food poisoning
On Thursday, the learners at the Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School complained of stomach aches and other symptoms while doing exams revision.
CAPE TOWN - More than 180 Grade 12 learners in the Eastern Cape who were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning have been released from a hospital.
On Thursday, the learners at the Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School complained of stomach aches and other symptoms while doing exams revision. They were then rushed to a local hospital.
Department officials established a task team, consisting of medical experts and the local municipality, to investigate circumstances surrounding the incident.
Faecal, water and food samples were obtained for laboratory analysis.
Eastern Cape Education Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says the matter is still under investigation.
“About 186 learners complained of stomach aches and the principal at the school called an ambulance and they were all rushed to a hospital. By Friday night, the learners were released from the hospital,” says Mtima.
Popular in Local
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
DA MP Cachalia apologises for linking Malema to VBS bank saga
-
Hailstorm hits parts of Gauteng
-
Cars swept away, roads damaged in Gauteng heavy rains
-
VBS fraud: ANC official demands retraction of claims, apology
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.