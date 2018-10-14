Matric pupils discharged from hospital after suspected food poisoning

On Thursday, the learners at the Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School complained of stomach aches and other symptoms while doing exams revision.

CAPE TOWN - More than 180 Grade 12 learners in the Eastern Cape who were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning have been released from a hospital.

On Thursday, the learners at the Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School complained of stomach aches and other symptoms while doing exams revision. They were then rushed to a local hospital.

Department officials established a task team, consisting of medical experts and the local municipality, to investigate circumstances surrounding the incident.

Faecal, water and food samples were obtained for laboratory analysis.

Eastern Cape Education Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says the matter is still under investigation.

“About 186 learners complained of stomach aches and the principal at the school called an ambulance and they were all rushed to a hospital. By Friday night, the learners were released from the hospital,” says Mtima.