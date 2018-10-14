Lindiwe Mazibuko: Young, innovative leaders can solve SA's problems
Mazibuko says while there is a need to have young leaders in government, they too should not be involved with corrupt and unethical dealings.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko says public servants who are more concerned about self-enrichment should not be allowed to govern.
Mazibuko says while there is a need to have young leaders in government, they too should not be involved with corrupt and unethical dealings as this is not what struggle icons like Ahmed Kathrada had fought for.
She was speaking at the 9th annual lecture in memory of Kathrada in Newtown on Saturday.
Mazibuko says there should be innovative solutions to challenges faced by the country and young people should be at the forefront of finding them.
“If we think about the state of our nation today as a construction site gone bad, a set of elegant plans with poor implementation, theft and a lack of resources to complete the job, then surely we can find solutions to this challenge.”
She says there is a relentless effort to develop young leaders in the country.
Mazibuko also criticised the electoral system, saying it should be reviewed to allow leaders to be accountable to voters.
Popular in Politics
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
VBS fraud: ANC official demands retraction of claims, apology
-
‘Land expropriation without compensation will cause war in SA’
-
VBS bank ‘heist’: Can Floyd Shivambu face corruption charges?
-
Lindiwe Mazibuko calls for development of young leaders
-
DA calls for probe into auditor’s shooting in Emfuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.