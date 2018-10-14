Popular Topics
Lindiwe Mazibuko: Young, innovative leaders can solve SA's problems

Mazibuko says while there is a need to have young leaders in government, they too should not be involved with corrupt and unethical dealings.

FILE: Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko. PIcture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko. PIcture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko says public servants who are more concerned about self-enrichment should not be allowed to govern.

Mazibuko says while there is a need to have young leaders in government, they too should not be involved with corrupt and unethical dealings as this is not what struggle icons like Ahmed Kathrada had fought for.

She was speaking at the 9th annual lecture in memory of Kathrada in Newtown on Saturday.

Mazibuko says there should be innovative solutions to challenges faced by the country and young people should be at the forefront of finding them.

“If we think about the state of our nation today as a construction site gone bad, a set of elegant plans with poor implementation, theft and a lack of resources to complete the job, then surely we can find solutions to this challenge.”

She says there is a relentless effort to develop young leaders in the country.

Mazibuko also criticised the electoral system, saying it should be reviewed to allow leaders to be accountable to voters.

