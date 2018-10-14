Lenasia businessman shot dead in attempted hijacking

It's understood the man was dropping off his employees on Saturday when he was accosted by two armed suspects.

JOHANNESBURG - A Lenasia businessman has been killed in an attempted hijacking in the south of Johannesburg.

Police say the hijackers opened fire on the man before fleeing the scene.

The police's Kalipha Mvula says: “The victim was shot on the chest and he managed to drive himself to the local hospital and was transferred by ambulance to another hospital where, upon his arrival, he was certified dead.”