KZN land handover a historical moment - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that the process of distribution of land has been slow, but they are now rewriting past wrongs.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the handing over of more than 4,000 hectares of land to the community of KwaMkhwanazi in KwaZulu-Natal is a historical moment.
The president, various departments of rural development and elders in the community were at the University of Zululand to officially give back the land.
The community was dispossessed of their land before the Native Land Act of 1913, which formalised the alienation of black South Africans from land communities they had inhabited historically.
The president has acknowledged that the process of distribution of land has been slow but they are now rewriting past wrongs.
Ramaphosa says he is pleased with how the law and the Constitution were used to return the land.
“This is history in the making. As we make history today, we’re also commencing a rolling mass land distribution programme in our country.”
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa talk during the handover of the title deeds #LandReform #DignityThroughLand pic.twitter.com/x36zLohCMj— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) October 14, 2018
WATCH: Ramaphosa hands over land to KwaMkhwanazi community
