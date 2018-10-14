KwaMkhwanazi community a beacon of hope, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with officials from different departments, officially handed over more than 4,000 hectares of land to the Empangeni community on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the land given back to the community of KwaMkhwanazi in KwaZulu-Natal should benefit the people who live in it.
Ramaphosa called for residents to use the land for commercial farming and develop the area.
The president, along with officials from different departments, officially handed over more than 4,000 hectares of land to the Empangeni community on Sunday.
The land was taken from the community members during the apartheid era.
Ramaphosa says KwaMkhwanazi is a beacon of hope for communities in similar positions.
“In this phase of returning the land to the people of our country, you are number one. There 25 or 27 others who we’re going to return the land to, and this is a restitution process.”
