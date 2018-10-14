Kliprivier residents living in fear of illegal land grabbers

The Midvaal community says those who carry out the land invasions are violent, leaving them fearing for their lives.

JOHANNESBURG - Kliprivier residents who have been affected by illegal land occupation have told Eyewitness News they live in constant fear while the police are doing nothing to help.

The Midvaal community says those who carry out the land invasions are violent, leaving them fearing for their lives.

Midvaal residents have now approached Congress of the People (Cope) President Mosiuoa Lekota asking for his assistance hoping he will get the government's attention.

Lekota addressed a community meeting on Saturday, where he visited a police station to track the progress made on criminal land occupation cases.

Steve Foster says a group of men travelling in bakkies came to his farm last week and told him they wanted land.

He has accused the group of being violent and says his wife and children had to leave the farm for their own safety.

“What am I going to do tonight? My family is staying at my mother-in-law’s house because it’s not safe here for them.”

Lekota visited the De Deur police station to attend to the matter and he says no land should be expropriated without compensation.