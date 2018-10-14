Hailstorm hits parts of Gauteng

A heavy hailstorm has also been reported in Vereeniging and Laudium.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says isolated showers and thundershowers expected to persist in the province throughout Sunday.

On Saturday, vehicles were swept away when motorists tried to cross low-lying areas in Tshwane.

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage says: “There’s an active storm in Gauteng, especially in the Tshwane area. So, we’re monitoring those areas to see if a possible flooding should happen today.”

@SAWeatherServic Hectic stuff in Ga-Rankuwa last night. Still thunderstorms this morning with threats of jeavy downpour. pic.twitter.com/i0nOgp8dkN — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) October 14, 2018