Hailstorm hits parts of Gauteng
A heavy hailstorm has also been reported in Vereeniging and Laudium.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says isolated showers and thundershowers expected to persist in the province throughout Sunday.
On Saturday, vehicles were swept away when motorists tried to cross low-lying areas in Tshwane.
Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage says: “There’s an active storm in Gauteng, especially in the Tshwane area. So, we’re monitoring those areas to see if a possible flooding should happen today.”
@SAWeatherServic Hectic stuff in Ga-Rankuwa last night. Still thunderstorms this morning with threats of jeavy downpour. pic.twitter.com/i0nOgp8dkN— Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) October 14, 2018
Hail: Laudium Pretoria pic.twitter.com/IJcJX93fVt— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 13, 2018
@tWeatherSA Montanapark Pretoria pic.twitter.com/7sSW1H8B6d— Vlym Skerp (@MinoraMan) October 13, 2018
🌊 Flooding in parts of Pretoria West with multiple reports of a number of cars being swept away pic.twitter.com/8B3dWSv8Te— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 13, 2018
Wonderboom Suid in #Pretoria #reën en #hael 🎥 Sarina Ostler @SAWeatherServic @maroelamedia @eNCA @debeer_anika @huisgenoot pic.twitter.com/JFaSpaNAXj— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) October 13, 2018
