Gwede Mantashe: Leaders implicated in VBS scandal must confess

The ANC national chairperson warned those who took part in the R2 billion loot of the Limpopo-based mutual bank have nowhere to hide.

POLOKWANE – African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says leaders who’re implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank corruption scandal must confess their alleged wrongdoing.

Mantashe addressed the party’s people’s manifesto forum in Polokwane on Saturday.

He’s warned those who took part in the R2 billion loot of the Limpopo-based mutual bank have nowhere to hide.

The names of ANC Limpopo deputy chairperson and mayor of the Vhembe District Municipality Florence Radzilani and provincial treasure Danny Msiza were mentioned in the report as part of those who contributed to the collapse of VBS.

Mantashe says an investigation similar to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will be instituted to hold those who had their hands in the cookie jar accountable.

“One should stand up and own up after committing a mistake.”

The ANC says it has written to its Integrity Commission, a virtually powerless unit that’s headed by veteran politician and former Robben Island prisoner George Mashamba, to investigate the conduct of its leaders implicated in the VBS corruption scandal.

The governing party’s top six national officials were set to meet with Limpopo’s five officials over the VBS matter.

Meanwhile, Msiza is challenging Advocate Terry Motau's VBS Bank “heist” report, demanding a retraction of allegations that he took part in the R2 billion looting.

Msiza has set a deadline of Monday for the retraction and is also demanding an apology.

He says it was unreasonable of Motau to release a report without giving those implicated an opportunity to refute the claims.

At the same time, Economic Freedom Fighters Deputy President Floyd Shivambu’s brother Brian is also taking the report on legal review at the High Court.

Brian's lawyer Victor Nkwashu says his client was not given the opportunity to explain his relationship with VBS Mutual Bank before the release of the report.

Names of people named in the report:

Vele and its associates R936 669 111 – majority shareholder in VBS

Tshifhiwa Matodzi R325 896 831 – chairman of VBS and Vele

Free State Development Corporation R104 130 932

Kabelo Matsepe R35 400 105 – former Limpopo ANCYL leader/director: Moshate Investment Group

Sipho Malaba R33 978 379 – former KPMG partner

Phophi Mukhodobwane R30 572 296 – VBS general head of treasury and capital management

Paul Makhavu R30 461 788 – attorney, Venda king’s advisor

Robert Madzonga R30 372 282 – Vele investments chief executive

Andile Ramavhunga R28 925 934 – VBS chief executive

Solly Maposa R24 441 877 – VBS retail managing director

Ralliom Razwinane R24 224 198 – director, Gundo Wealth Solutions/ANC connected

Firmanox R17 748 384

The Venda king, Toni Mphephu R17 729 758 – Venda King

Ndivhuwo Khangale R16 830 091 – VBS / Vele spokesperson

Sechaba Serote R16 653 458 - businessman

Ernest Nesane R16 646 086 – former PIC head of legal

Brian Shivambu R16 148 569 – allegedly EFF Floyd Shivambu’s brother

Paul Magula R14 818 098 – former PIC head of risk and compliance

Charl Cilliers R12 683 947 – CA, Insure Group chief executive

Tiisang Private Capital R12 489 230

Maanda Manyatshe R11 279 242 – Vele Investments chairman, former MTN boss

Sasa Nemabubuni R9 169 288 – VBS sales general manager

Sabicorp R8 453 585

Avashoni Ramikosi R5 972 288 – VBS non-executive director / former SAPS CFO

Takalani Mmbi R4 404 178 – Brilliantel finance and admin manager

Phillip Tshililo R2 039 990 – Matodzi personal assistant.

Additional reporting by Pelane Phakgadi & Tendani Mulaudzi.