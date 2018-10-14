Elderly man stabbed to death, wife injured in Fochville dam attack

The elderly couple was attacked on Saturday night in a tent near a dam where they were fishing during the day.

JOHANNESBURG - A 68-year-old man has been stabbed to death and his wife left injured during an attack in Fochville in the North West.

ER24's Werner Vermaak says the woman sustained bruises on her body.

“A woman, believed to be 60 years old, was found with various injuries and severely traumatised. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known, however, local authorities attended the scene and will investigate.”