David Mabuza visits South Sudan for peace, stability talks

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has arrived in South Sudan for talks with various role players on finding lasting peace, stability and development in the country.

The deputy president is set to engage with South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit and other political groups on the implementation of the peace agreement.

South Sudan is grappling with a civil war which has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people and rocked the country for years.

In September, President Mayardit signed a peace agreement with rebel factions in Ethiopia.

Mabuza’s spokesperson Thami Ngwenya says the deputy president will also look at ways through which South Africa can assist.

“He will also visit the neighbouring countries that are part of the guarantor of Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan. He will look at the kind of assistance that South Africa can provide to people and the government of South Sudan.”