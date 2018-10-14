DA calls for probe into auditor’s shooting in Emfuleni
The auditor was in a guesthouse in the area working on a forensic investigation regarding maladministration and corruption in the Emfuleni municipality.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane to launch a manhunt for suspects who shot a female auditor at Emfuleni.
The auditor was in a guesthouse in the area working on a forensic investigation regarding maladministration and corruption in the municipality.
Criminals broke into the house and shot the auditor twice in the leg before fleeing with her laptop.
The DA's Charity Moyo says the laptop contained sensitive information relating to the investigation.
“It raises concern because these suspects ran away with the laptop that contains information about the investigation that is happening in Emfuleni. This incident is not a crime, hence we’re calling on the MEC to investigate.”
Popular in Politics
-
‘Land expropriation without compensation will cause war in SA’
-
VBS bank ‘heist’: Can Floyd Shivambu face corruption charges?
-
Lindiwe Mazibuko calls for development of young leaders
-
Moeletsi Mbeki remembers longtime friend Pik Botha
-
Floyd Shivambu denies ever receiving R10m in VBS bank scandal
-
Bathabile Dlamini ruling has huge implications for ANC, say analysts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.