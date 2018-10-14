DA calls for probe into auditor’s shooting in Emfuleni

The auditor was in a guesthouse in the area working on a forensic investigation regarding maladministration and corruption in the Emfuleni municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane to launch a manhunt for suspects who shot a female auditor at Emfuleni.

Criminals broke into the house and shot the auditor twice in the leg before fleeing with her laptop.

The DA's Charity Moyo says the laptop contained sensitive information relating to the investigation.

“It raises concern because these suspects ran away with the laptop that contains information about the investigation that is happening in Emfuleni. This incident is not a crime, hence we’re calling on the MEC to investigate.”