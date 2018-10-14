CT police arrest three people for train robberies
One female and two male suspects were apprehended in Muizenberg for robberies committed on a train between Lakeside and False Bay train stations.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town law enforcement officers have made several arrests since the start of the weekend.
One female and two male suspects were apprehended in Muizenberg for robberies committed on a train between Lakeside and False Bay train stations.
The victims reported the crime to police.
The suspects were apprehended, and officers recovered several personal belongings of the victims.
City law enforcement’s Inspector Vuyani Aplom says, “The victims spotted the suspects after leaving the train, and ran to report it to the officers. After positively being identified by the witnesses, items taken from the victims were recovered.”
At the same time, Aplom says officials arrested an abalone poacher in Melkbosstrand.
An 18-year-old man also apprehended a man in the Cape Town CBD for being in possession of large amounts of dagga.
Popular in Local
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
Gwede Mantashe: Leaders implicated in VBS scandal must confess
-
DA MP Cachalia apologises for linking Malema to VBS bank saga
-
Cars swept away, roads damaged in Gauteng heavy rains
-
‘Land expropriation without compensation will cause war in SA’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.