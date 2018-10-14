CT police arrest three people for train robberies

One female and two male suspects were apprehended in Muizenberg for robberies committed on a train between Lakeside and False Bay train stations.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town law enforcement officers have made several arrests since the start of the weekend.

The victims reported the crime to police.

The suspects were apprehended, and officers recovered several personal belongings of the victims.

City law enforcement’s Inspector Vuyani Aplom says, “The victims spotted the suspects after leaving the train, and ran to report it to the officers. After positively being identified by the witnesses, items taken from the victims were recovered.”

At the same time, Aplom says officials arrested an abalone poacher in Melkbosstrand.

An 18-year-old man also apprehended a man in the Cape Town CBD for being in possession of large amounts of dagga.