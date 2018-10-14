Cars swept away, roads damaged in Gauteng heavy rains
Low lying areas in Hammanskraal, Ga-Rankuwa and Soshanguve have been severely affected.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services are on high alert following extreme flooding in some parts of Gauteng.
Saturday's heavy downpours resulted in cars being swept away and roads being damaged in parts of Tshwane.
Emergency service officials have urged residents to be cautious.
Tshwane EMS' spokesperson Johan Pieterse says: “This is the best time to see where problem areas are in your community and try to make a plan now because we might have the same situation maybe next Wednesday, and you’re going to have the same problem.”
Media release: Stormy weather expected for parts of South Africa 12/13 October 2018. pic.twitter.com/y7xwhHWJYp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 12, 2018
Laudium Pretoria HAIL storm @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive @tWeatherSA pic.twitter.com/LkDP2FbxRJ— First Help (@firstgroup_FRT) October 13, 2018
Avoid Rodger Dayson road Pretoria west road flooded cars trapped in the water @_ArriveAlive @TrafficSA @tWeatherSA pic.twitter.com/kfHu4euTHI— First Help (@firstgroup_FRT) October 13, 2018
@tWeatherSA Montanapark Pretoria pic.twitter.com/7sSW1H8B6d— Vlym Skerp (@MinoraMan) October 13, 2018
