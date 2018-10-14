Cars swept away, roads damaged in Gauteng heavy rains

Low lying areas in Hammanskraal, Ga-Rankuwa and Soshanguve have been severely affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services are on high alert following extreme flooding in some parts of Gauteng.

Saturday's heavy downpours resulted in cars being swept away and roads being damaged in parts of Tshwane.

Emergency service officials have urged residents to be cautious.

Tshwane EMS' spokesperson Johan Pieterse says: “This is the best time to see where problem areas are in your community and try to make a plan now because we might have the same situation maybe next Wednesday, and you’re going to have the same problem.”

Media release: Stormy weather expected for parts of South Africa 12/13 October 2018. pic.twitter.com/y7xwhHWJYp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 12, 2018