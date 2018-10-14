Anti-gang unit nabs 10 in CT
The Anti-Gang Intervention Unit was deployed to areas such as Bonteheuwel, Kensington and Bishop Lavis to curb gang-related violence.
CAPE TOWN - At least 10 people have been arrested in Cape Town by the police Anti-Gang Intervention Unit.
Cape Town residents, plagued by gang-violence, took to the streets in protest demanding better policing in their neighbourhoods this week.
Police Minister Bheki Cele heeded their call and deployed the multi-disciplinary team to high-crime areas.
Residents from Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel, Kensington, Bishop Lavis and other communities last month protested under the banner “Total Shutdown” for safer communities.
“Our children’s lives are always in danger, they can’t even play outside without adult supervision. Even when you go to the shops, you’re afraid of being robbed by the gangsters,” a resident says.
Another added that: “I feel for parents that are still in denial, most of them are in denial here.”
The Anti-Gang Intervention Unit was deployed to these areas to curb gang-related violence.
Top-notch detectives have also been tasked to work with the unit.
On Thursday, two suspects were arrested in Netreg for the possession of unlicensed firearms.
They attempted to flee from police in a vehicle that was hijacked in Milnerton.
A second suspect in the Ameerodien Noordien murder case was arrested yesterday.
Police say officers are hard at work to apprehend criminals.
The Anti-Gang Intervention Unit will be officially launched at the start of next month.
